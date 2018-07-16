Zero Trust and IoT

IoT adoption in the home and workplace doesn’t show any sign of slowing down. Analyst firm IDC predicts that there will be 200 billion connected devices by 2020 and if standards stay the same that could mean billions of security vulnerabilities. The Marai virus demonstrated how IoT devices with default settings are vulnerable to infection and its effectiveness when used in DDOS attacks. There are more malicious variants underway that target ARC processors embedded into a broad array of Linux-based devices.

A recent survey of IT professionals found that less than half of their organizations incorporated security policies that covered IoT devices, and only a third could say it covered home networks used to access corporate systems. Knowing what devices are on your network and implementing comprehensive network access control systems are critical to staying on top of security vulnerabilities

Download this whitepaper to discover this 10-point list which provides some simple yet effective steps for device discovery, management, and access control that organizations should adopt across every network that either currently has, or potentially could have, IoT devices on it.

